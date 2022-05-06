NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University baseball team (28-18-1; 9-7) fell 3-2 in the opening game of its three-game series with the University of Cincinnati (18-24; 8-8) on Friday evening inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



Dylan Carmouche tossed a gem, but Tulane couldn’t get the big hit as it was held scoreless from the third inning on.



“We found ways to put ourselves in good positions, but we need to be opportunistic,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “We had the right guys up there, but just couldn’t get it done. Carmouche was masterful. It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t rewarded for his outing.”



Carmouche, a sophomore left-hander, started for the Green Wave and allowed two earned runs in 7.1 innings of work. The southpaw struck out eight Bearcats. Carmouche didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and finished the night with 121 pitches.

