NEW ORLEANS –Tulane University Women’s Basketball put a cap on its non-conference schedule with a dominant performance to defeat Tougaloo College 81-30 on Wednesday night in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The Green Wave controlled the contest inside and out winning the battle in the paint and knocking down 12 threes.



With the victory, Tulane moves to 10-3 on the season and 7-2 at home. The win also marked the Green Wave’s fifth consecutive victory.



Three players scored in double figures for the Green Wave in the contest. Marta Galic led all scorers with 16 points including four made threes to go with seven rebounds. Kyren Whittington posted 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and added three steals on the defensive end. McKenzi Carter rounded out the top performers for Tulane by tallying a career-high 10 points along with four rebounds and two assists.



Tulane dominated on the inside winning the rebounding battle 66-37 and outscoring the Bulldogs 24-8 in the paint. The perimeter game belonged to the Wave as well as Tulane made at least 10 three-pointers for the fifth time this season while also holding Tougaloo to just 12.1 percent (4-33) from beyond the arc.



The Green Wave claimed control of the contest from the opening tip as Anijah Grant scored inside on the first possession to spark a 14-0 start for Tulane. Galic paced the offensive attack with 10 points and a pair of three-pointers in the frame. The defense was stout as well limiting the Bulldogs to just 10.0 percent shooting to hold a 27-6 advantage at the end of the first.



Tulane turned to the bench in the second quarter to extend its lead to 30 (42-12) at the end of the first half. Carter led the way offensively in the frame with seven points while the Green Wave defense was stifling once again allowing only six points for Tougaloo. In the first half, the Wave knocked down seven threes while connecting at an impressive 77.8 percent from beyond the arc.



Whittington caught fire in the third quarter scoring 11 points to help Tulane outscore the Bulldogs 27-7 in the frame. The Wave defense continued its strong performance holding Tougaloo to just 14.3 percent shooting in the quarter.



Tulane maintained its defensive pressure in the final frame limiting the Bulldogs to 17.6 percent shooting while winning the quarter 12-11 to close out the 81-30 victory in its final non-conference matchup.

Up next, the Green Wave will open conference play hosting South Florida in Uptown on Friday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Bulls is set for 6 p.m.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}