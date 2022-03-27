NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University baseball team (16-8-1) took the series from the University of Dayton (9-11) with a 3-2 walk-off win on Sunday afternoon inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



Tulane were poised to cruise to a 2-0 win, but the Flyers tied the game in the top of the ninth. The Green Wave were unfazed and immediately answered in the bottom of the ninth to take the game and the series.

“It says a lot,” head coach Travis Jewett said about the team’s resilience. “We just need to clean some stuff up and get going offensively a little bit and we will be fine.”



In the bottom of the ninth, Bennett Lee walked, and Jacob LaPrairie singled the Tulane catcher to third before Simon Baumgardt lined a ball down the right field line to send the Wave home a winner.

(Courtesy of Tulane Green Wave sports information department)