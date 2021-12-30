Green Wave Back in Action Hosting Wofford Thursday Night

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball team (7-3) will be back in action at home on Thursday as it hosts Wofford in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Terriers is set for 6 p.m.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Terriers will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This will be the first ever meeting between the Tulane and Wofford. The Green Wave is 7-2 all-time against teams from the Southern Conference including a 5-1 record at home. Under Coach Stockton, Tulane holds a 6-1 record against SOCON opponents. The Wave’s last win over a Southern Conference team came over UNC-Greensboro 74-53 on December 20, 2015.



Four players are averaging double figures in the scoring column for the Olive and Blue with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 15.3 and 9.3 rebounds per game. Krystal Freeman follows with 12.8 points and 7.5 boards per contest while Dynah Jones is averaging 12.4 points. Arsula Clark rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 11.6 and 4.6 assists per game.



Tulane is coming off a thrilling 91-84 victory over Troy on December 8 at home. Moon Ursin posted the first triple-double in program history with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. Ursin earned AAC Player of the Week for her performance. It was her second Player of the Week honor and the fourth weekly honor she has received this season.



The Green Wave are 7-3 so far in the 2021-22 campaign including 4-0 at home. Tulane is averaging 82.3 points per game in home contests and outscoring its opponents by an average of 14.5 points. The Green Wave is also dominating the glass averaging 54.3 boards and outrebounding opponents by 17.0 rebounds per game in Uptown.



Wofford (4-8) is coming off an 84-64 loss at home against Northern Kentucky on December 20. The Terriers are led by Jackie Carman who is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent (23-of-57) from beyond the arc. Wofford is averaging 65.2 points, 37.8 rebounds and 12.5 assists per contest. The Terriers are 1-3 on the road this season with their sole win coming on December 12 over Appalachian State 78-65.



Up next, the Green Wave will open conference plays as it travels to face Houston on Sunday, January 2. Tipoff between Tulane and the Cougars is set for 2 p.m. CT.



