Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints inactives, gameday roster moves

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: An empty stadium is shown during the first quarter during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Saints gameday inactives – #13 WR Michael Thomas, #36 S D.J. Swearinger Sr., #42 LB Chase Hansen, #92 DE Marcus Davenport and #93 DT David Onyemata.

Saints roster moves – Add #16 WR Bennie Fowler III (6-1, 218, sixth season, Michigan State, Beverly Hills, Mich., signed to active roster from practice squad, 9/26) and #95 DL Margus Hunt (6-8, 295, eighth season, Southern Methodist, Karksi-Nula, Estonia, signed to active roster from practice squad, 9/26); Delete #64 C/G Will Clapp (waived, 9/26) and #88 RB Ty Montgomery II (Placed on Injured Reserve, 9/26)

Packers gameday inactives – #10 QB Jordan Love, 17 WR Davante Adams, #35 DB Parry Nickerson, #56 LB Randy Ramsey, #81 TE Josiah Deguraand #97 DL Kenny Clark.

Packers roster moves – Add #45 TE John Lovett (love-it) (6-1, 234, second season, Princeton, signed to active roster from practice squad, 9/26), #9 WR Darrius Shepherd (5-11, 186, second season, North Dakota State, signed to active roster from practice squad, 9/26) and #93 DL Billy Winn (6-4, 305, seventh season, Boise State, elevated to active roster from practice squad, 9/26).

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Saints}