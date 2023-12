Tulane introduced new football coach Jon Sumrall at a press conference Monday. Sumrall, a former Tulane co-defensive coordinator and head coach at Troy spoke with reporters after he met greeted Wave supporters.

Sumrall was 23-4 in two seasons as the head coach at Troy. He said Monday that some of his assistants coaches will join him at Tulane after Troy plays Duke in the December 23rd Birmingham Bowl.

You can watch the game live on WGNO and ABC. Kickoff is 11:00 am.