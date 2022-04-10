NEW ORLEANS — Through 5 starts and 10 appearances, Tulane pitcher Grant Siegel is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA and a 7.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The only freshman in the country to be top 25 in all three categories.

Siegel has caught fire since being promoted to Tulane’s Friday starter and still has plenty of room to grow.

“This summer before I got here was the first time I ever wasn’t a two-way. I’m coming up on about a year since I’ve been taking pitching seriously. Up to that point I’ve always been a middle infielder and then I would come in and pitch like every once in a while. So, there’s a lot of growth, a lot of learning for me to do. I have so much more to learn. I have so much more to get better at. I have a lot more in the tank. I have a lot more potential to unlock,” says Tulane freshman pitcher Grant Siegel.

The baseball foundation was laid early for the 19-year-old Fort Lauderdale native.

Siegel is one of 8 Tulane players that hail from the state of Florida and know all too well the pressure to perform.

“It’s extremely competitive and the expectations are extremely high. Me and Luis (Aviles) talk about it all the time. We are around pro guys at home all day long. Winning is just now and everything. It’s just extremely competitive and everyone you’re rubbing shoulders with wants to go play big-league baseball and it’s like okay let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” says Siegel.

So far, Siegel is successfully maneuvering these unchartered waters in a disciplined manner that is both process and routine-oriented.

He’s even developed gameday habits that allow him to focus on the moment when his number is called.

“One thing I definitely always do is I journal. I do that every day but especially before a start. I’ll write down, I normally do like a prayer and I’ll do what I’m thinking, what I want to do and goals and reminders. To stay present, breathe, flow. Do your thing. Don’t think, just go,” says Siegel.

When he goes, the Green Wave go.

When he doesn’t, he’s taking notes, asking questions, and as head coach Travis Jewett says – “preparing well to play well.”

“No matter if you’re playing or not there’s always things to be learned. So, I’m always trying to really, when I’m not playing, really watch and pick something new. Coach Jay I talk to a lot. I always ask him questions about, hey why did we defensive position like that? or Why did you do this there? Why are we playing like this over there? Just trying to learn as much as possible because I know that can help me and will help me,” says Siegel.

Friday night against USF, Grant Siegel pitched 6 innings, striking out 8 and gave up 2 earned runs.

Tulane has now won seven of their first eight season series for the first time since 2004.