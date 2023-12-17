Grambling, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wait is over, and Grambling State University is ready to announce who will replace Hue Jackson as head coach.

School officials said the big announcement will take place at the stadium support facility at Eddie. G. Robinson Stadium at 10 a.m.

Jackson led the Tigers for two years. He was let go after the Tigers lost to Southern in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. Although it was a difficult decision, Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott said there’s no bad blood between himself and Jackson.

GSU named Assistant Head Coach John Simon as interim head coach until a replacement could be found. Simon has the possibility of earning the position permanently.