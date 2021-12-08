Grambling State University to name new football coach on Friday

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Tigers may soon have a new head football coach.

According to Grambling’s website, they plan to make an official announcement Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Who could be the new coach has a lot of people talking. According to For the Culture HBCU and GramFanatics Twitter pages, Tiger Nation is planning to Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson to lead their football team.

🚨 BREAKING: Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will become Grambling State’s new head football coach – via ( @SwacN_A_Fool ) pic.twitter.com/679gQJJunW — For The Culture HBCU (@4theculturehbcu) December 9, 2021

This is a developing story, we will bring you more updates as they become available.