GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Grambling State University Athletics Department announced the termination of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after an internal investigation within the volleyball program.

The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority. As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot. Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intervollegiate Athletics

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” said GSU President Rick Gallot. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

In April of 2022, Lucas cut her entire 19-player roster. According to the university, a national search for a new volleyball coach will begin this week.