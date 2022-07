GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Southern Athletic Conference announced that the Grambling State University football team will play three games on ESPN+. In total, the team will play four ESPN+ games in the 2022 season.

The ESPN+ games will take place as followed:

September 24 : Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman at 3 PM

: Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman at 3 PM October 29 : Grambling State vs. Alcorn State

: Grambling State vs. Alcorn State November 5: Grambling Statevs. Arkansas Pine Bluff