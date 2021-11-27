Grambling State snaps three-game Bayou Classic slide with last-second FG

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — It took a 25-yard field goal from kicker Garrett Urban with two seconds left in the game for the Grambling State Tigers to finish off the Southern Jaguars, 29-26. at the 48th Bayou Classic inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

The Tigers overcame a three-point deficit – and the ejection of linebacker Bryan Powell for targeting – at the end of the first quarter to take a 16-13 halftime lead.

Southern battled back and the Jags took a 20-19 lead with 9:56 to play when Ladarius Skelton found tight end Ethan Howard on a 5-yard pass – the senior quarterback’s 60th TD pass of his career.

With that Touchdown Pass #8 Ladarius Skeleton now has 6️⃣0️⃣ Total Touchdowns for his career… #GoJags #ProwlOn pic.twitter.com/A29tbNsHGS — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) November 28, 2021

Urban made all five of his field-goal attempts on the day, including kicks of 39 yards, 36, a pair from 27 and the game-winner.

With the victory, Grambling State (4-7) ties the all-time series record with their fiercest Southwestern Athletic Conference rival, Southern (4-7) – 24-23.