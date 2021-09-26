Grambling State drops annual battle with PVAMU

By: Brian Howard (GSU Athletic Communciations)



DALLAS, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) — The Grambling State University football team fell behind early and tried to erase a 10-point deficit, but it wasn’t enough as Prairie View A&M won its fourth straight over the Tigers, 24-10, in the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH BRODERICK FOBBS

“We played a very good Prairie View A&M football team today and my hat goes out to coach (Eric) Dooley and his staff,” said GSU head coach Broderick Fobbs. “We made some mistakes that hurt us during critical points in the football game and that can’t happen. Our staff will at the film to make those adjustments and corrections. Now we turn our attention to an excellent football team in Alabama A&M.”

Grambling State, after four straight weeks to begin the season on the road, will have its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 2 as Alabama A&M comes to town. The defending SWAC champions are unbeaten (3-0) and come into the contest with a conference win under their belt. Kickoff for Pro Football Hall of Fame Day and High School Day is set for 2 p.m. from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.