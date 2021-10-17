Grambling remains perfect on home turf with homecoming win over Texas Southern

By: Brian Howard (Grambling State Athletics)

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) — The Grambling State University football team got two scores from its defense as the Tigers celebrated Homecoming with a 34-20 victory over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling State (3-4 overall, 2-2 SWAC) started slow but used a 17-point third quarter to pull away from Texas Southern.

The Tigers take a week off before visiting Florida A&M. Kickoff against the Rattlers is set for 3 p.m. (Central) at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The last time GSU and FAMU met was in 2001, a 12-10 victory for the Tigers.