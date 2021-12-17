Graham hits 8 3s, push Pelicans past Bucks 116-112 in OT

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham (4) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 on Friday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 for New Orleans, which won its second straight on the heels of Graham’s 60-foot winner at the horn in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the defending champion Bucks.