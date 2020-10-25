Grabbing a win: Saints win third straight, by three over Carolina

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers grabs the facemask of Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints made the play, when they had to have it.

Saints defensive Marcus Davenport sacked Teddy Bridgewater for a loss of 8, and on the next play Carolina kicker Joey Slye missed a 65 yard field goal just short as the Saints held on for a 27-24 win over the Panthers.

The field goal attempt came with two minutes to play in the game.

The Saints moved to 4-2 on the season, winning their third straight. The game was played before 3,000 fans at the Superdome.

Wil Lutz’s 43 yard field goal with 7:55 to play in the game was the winning points.

Drew Brees, playing without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, completed 29 of 36 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Brees also had a one yard leap for a touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Saints a 14-3 lead.

Carolina stormed back to take a 17-14 lead on two touchdown passes of 74 and 7 yards from Teddy Bridgewater to wide receiver DJ Moore.

Bridgewater, who left the Saints as a free agent in the offseason, completed 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Brees’ two TD passes were both for 4 yards, to Jared Cook in the first quarter and to wide receiver Deonte Harris with two seconds to play in the first half.

The Saints held the ball for 34:41. They were 12 of 14 converting third downs.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught 8 passes for 75 yards. Alvin Kamara said Callaway and others made big contributions in Sunday’s win