Gov. Edwards signs bill allowing collegiate athletes to profit using their name, image or likeness into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. Edwards has signed Senate Bill 60 into law.

The law goes into effect on Thursday, July 1.

“This is a critical and historic moment for athletes in Louisiana. I thank Senator Pat Connick for his tremendous work on this bill, and I am proud to join with the Louisiana Legislature to sign into law protections and rules that allow our athletes to profit off of their own name, image, or likeness,” Gov. Edwards said. “Louisiana colleges and universities have a storied history of talented athletes who have represented our state proudly both on and off the field. As an avid sports fan, these athletes inspire me daily with their hard work and sheer talent. In a time of such disagreement, college sports bring us together as fans united in victory and, sometimes, in unfortunate defeat. It is only fitting that college athletes be able to benefit financially from their hard work and to have more control over their personal likenesses, which many organizations and entities have already done for years. It’s beyond time for this law, and I am excited for the opportunities it will open for Louisiana’s talented athletes.”

