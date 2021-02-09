Gotta have Hart: Ailing Hart leads Pelicans over Rockets

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Hart #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a photo during Media Day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on September 30, 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Pelicans are on a roll, and Josh Hart is in the middle of it.

Hart, questionable for the game with back spasms, played 40 minutes, scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds as New Orleans defeated Houston 130-101.

The Pelicans have won four straight games and are one game under five hundred at 11-12.

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy praised Hart after the game.

The Pelicans made 24 of 28 free throws. The bench scored 53 points.

Brandon Ingram had 22 for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson had 20 points.

The Pelicans play at Chicago Wednesday night.