Good enough: Saints jump to big lead, hold off Atlanta, clinch playoff berth

The Saints have won 9 in a row, but not before holding off a late Atlanta rally.

Quarterback Taysom Hill threw his first two career NFL touchdown passes, and Alvin Kamara ran 11 yards for a touchdown as New Orleans defeated the Falcons 21-16 to sweep the season series.

The Saints, with the win over Atlanta and loss by the Bears to the Lions, clinched a playoff berth.

The Saints, 10-2, appeared to be on the way to a comfortable win. But, Taysom Hill fumbled with just over 11 minutes to play. Atlanta recovered at its own 15. The Falcons then marched 85 yards, scoring on a 10 yard TD pass from Matt Ryan to Russell Gage.

Atlanta got the ball back, but later gave the ball back on downs at the New Orleans 20 yard line.

Hill completed 27 of 37 passes for 232 yards. Hill also rushed 14 times for 83 yards.

Hill threw TD passes of 15 yards to Tre’Quan Smith and 11 yards to Jared Cook.

The Saints held Atlanta to 332 total yards, and allowed the Falcons to convert only 5 of 13 third down attempts.

Michael Thomas had 9 catches for 105 yards.