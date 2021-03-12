Going for Gold: Xavier Competitive Cheer to compete at 2021 NAIA Nationals

NEW ORLEANS – In just its second year as a varsity program, the Xavier University Competitive Cheer team became one of 12 schools to compete at the 2021 NAIA Nationals in Davenport, Iowa this weekend.

“Right now our current ranking is number one in the country according to the NAIA cheer polls,” head coach Glenn Caston said. “So we’re nervous about that because with rights come responsibilities. Our right to be number one means we are responsible for showing up the right way.”

The Gold have had to compete in both virtual and in-person meets this year due to the pandemic. Making the opportunity of performing on a national stage especially meaningful.

“While we cheer for other sports when we’re on this mat people are also cheering for us as well,” said Caston. “The good thing about Nationals is we’ll be in front of 11 other teams and so those teams, I hope, will sit to admire our routine the same way we will sit and admire theirs.”

Every time the Gold hits the mat their mission hasn’t only been to perform well, but with purpose.

The team’s music, produced by Custom Grooves, was written specifically to their routine and contains lyrics that highlight social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Teddie Reid said, “Every time that we know that we’ve hit a performance, we’ve draw the crowd in, I get emotional I start crying like mid-dance. I’m like everybody this is the last thirty seconds we have to just give it our all and to just show people that not only is this a message for us but for people who can’t speak for themselves and speak out loud.”

To hear more from the team, click on the video provided.