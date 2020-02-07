Going deep: Pelicans bench shines in win at Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 06: JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans puts up a shot against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans, thumped at home by Milwaukee, responded two nights later in Chicago.

Zion Williamson scored 21 points, and New Orleans got 63 points from its bench in a 125-119 win over the Bulls.

JJ Redick had 18 points for New Orleans.

The Pelicans did lose All-star forward Brandon Ingram in the third quarter with an ankle sprain. He did not return.

The Pelicans climbed to 21 wins, 31 losses on the season. 11 of the New Orleans victories have come on the road.

The Pelicans play at Indiana Saturday night.