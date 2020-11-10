GoFundMe set up for former Lakeshore, UL standout killed over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 17: Al Riles #2 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns runs with the ball as D’Nerius Antoine #12 of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles defends during the first half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

COVINGTON, La. – A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the funeral expenses for former Lakeshore High and UL Football standout Al Riles.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Riles was killed in a shooting over the weekend in the Dallas area.

He was 27 years old.

No further details regarding the incident were immediately available.

His family set up the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

In 2016, Riles led the Ragin Cajuns in receiving with 60 catches for 729 yards and 2 touchdowns.

During his time at Lakeshore, Riles was a 3-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track.

His senior season, he was first-team all-district in football with 1,200 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns.

Riles also threw for 987 yards and six scores and had 2 receiving touchdowns, earning district MVP honors.