Glen Logan on LSU Defense: “we need to get our swagger back”

BATON ROUGE, La. – Days following LSU’s disappointing loss to the Missouri Tigers, LSU Defensive Tackle Glen Logan says that the Tigers are “getting back to the basics.”

LSU lost to Missouri, 45-41 Saturday, surrendering over 400 yards passing and 180 yards rushing.

Run defense was something that LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron says that the team will focus on more moving forward.

“We’re going to make some personnel changes, maybe get some bigger defensive linemen in there that we can play the run better. Obviously I think our pass rush is pretty good right now. But we gotta be able to stop the run. I think it’s all about playing bigger guys up front and playing better technique,” said Orgeron.

While speaking with reporters Tuesday, Logan says that LSU will place 3 defensive tackles on the line to help stop opposing teams’ rushing attack.

Logan also says that this week, communication on the field will be a point of focus moving forward to eliminate big plays and help younger Tigers find their way and correct their mistakes.

Logan adds that right now the LSU defense is lacking in confidence, adding “we need to get our swagger back.”

Logan says that fixing communication issues throughout the LSU defense will allow the unit to do just that.

The LSU Tigers travel to Gainesville, Florida Saturday to face the Florida Gators and an explosive offense led by Quarterback Kyle Trask.

The Gators are averaging 42 points per game , with over 340 yards passing and 122 rushing.

