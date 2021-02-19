Girls Soccer: Mount Carmel defeats Mandeville 2-0 in Division I semifinals

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the No. 2 Mount Carmel Cubs defeated 6th seeded Mandeville 2-0 in the Division I semifinals at Joe Yenni Stadium.

The Cubs seized momentum early when Jane Schneider got Mount Carmel on the board in the 6th minute.

Later in the first half, Gabby O’Neill found the back of the net to make it 2-0 at the break.

Mandeville applied pressure throughout the second half, but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

“To get two early and set the tone in the game that was our game plan,” head coach Alexi Petrou said. “To be honest we were looking to get a couple more in the first half, cause you see in the second half they pinned us back in, but to get that early start really helped us a lot.”

Mount Carmel will face top-seeded Dominican in the state championship game on Saturday, February 27th at 4:30 from Stawberry Stadium in Hammond.

