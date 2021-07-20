Giannis with 50, leads Bucks to title over Suns

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It was a victory for small market NBA basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had 5 blocked shots to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the NBA finals. The Bucks won the Finals, 4 games to 2, and won their first NBA championship since 1971.

Giannis was named the Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday, traded by the Pelicans to the Bucks in November had 12 points, 11 assists, and 4 steals.

The Suns were led by former Hornet Chris Paul, who had 26 points. Paul and former New Orleans head coach Monty Williams were denied a title, despite winning the first two games of the series.

The Bucks won the last four behind Giannis, who averaged 35 points and 13 rebounds a game in the Finals.