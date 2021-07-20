Giannis with 50, leads Bucks to title over Suns

It was a victory for small market NBA basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had 5 blocked shots to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the NBA finals. The Bucks won the Finals, 4 games to 2, and won their first NBA championship since 1971.
Giannis was named the Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday, traded by the Pelicans to the Bucks in November had 12 points, 11 assists, and 4 steals.
The Suns were led by former Hornet Chris Paul, who had 26 points. Paul and former New Orleans head coach Monty Williams were denied a title, despite winning the first two games of the series.
The Bucks won the last four behind Giannis, who averaged 35 points and 13 rebounds a game in the Finals.