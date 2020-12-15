Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after scoring against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game on August 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.