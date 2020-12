NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints walks on the field during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brees has broken ribs and will not play in today’s game. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees practiced Thursday, but it is unclear if he will play Sunday in the Superdome against the Kansas City Chiefs.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Saints QB Drew Brees practiced today and it went well. That is a big step toward potentially playing Sunday, which is what he's pushing to do. pic.twitter.com/Ds3PYSkkHC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2020

Head coach Sean Payton was asked about Brees on his conference call Thursday, but he shed little light on Brees.