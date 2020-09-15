Getting defensive: Payton praises D after 11 point win over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2020 Saints defense could be one of the best in the tenure of head coach Sean Payton.

The defense intercepted Tom Brady twice, had 3 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries and five tackles for loss in a 34-23 win over the Bucs.

The win put the Saints in first place in the NFC South after Carolina and Atlanta lost.

Monday, Payton gave credit to his defense.

Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson led the Saints with 10 combined tackles.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had 4 tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hurries.

The Saints, 1-0, play the Raiders in Las Vegas next Monday night. You can see the game live on WGNO and ABC at 7:00 pm. Our Sportszone pre game show kicks off at 5:00 pm.

Join us after the game for a one hour Sportszone post game show.