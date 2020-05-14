Get your tickets: Rice announces 2:30 pm kickoff for LSU game, tickets on sale this week

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: LSU Tigers cheerleaders celebrate their 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rice University has announced its home game vs LSU September 19th will kickoff at 2:30 pm. Kickoff was moved to that time to accommodate TV. Rice said further broadcast details will be announced soon.

The game will be played at NRG Stadium, home field of the NFL’s Houston Texans.

Rice said tickets sell for as low as $35, and will on sale online Friday. However, the school said fans can sign up for a presale Thursday by registering in advance.

The game will be the first between the Tigers and Owls in Houston since 1983.