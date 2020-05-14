Get your tickets: Rice announces 2:30 pm kickoff for LSU game, tickets on sale this week

Rice University has announced its home game vs LSU September 19th will kickoff at 2:30 pm. Kickoff was moved to that time to accommodate TV. Rice said further broadcast details will be announced soon.
The game will be played at NRG Stadium, home field of the NFL’s Houston Texans.
Rice said tickets sell for as low as $35, and will on sale online Friday. However, the school said fans can sign up for a presale Thursday by registering in advance.
The game will be the first between the Tigers and Owls in Houston since 1983.