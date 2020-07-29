Gentry: Zion will be game-time decision tomorrow night

NEW ORLEANS, La. – On the eve of the New Orleans Pelicans first seeding game against the Utah Jazz, the status of the Pelicans star rookie forward is unknown.

Head Coach Alvin Gentry says that Zion Williamson continues to practice with the team in a limited capacity, but will be a game-time decision tomorrow night.

“He practiced some. We didn’t do a whole lot today because it was a little bit of an easy practice, but he participated in the practice and [did] some things. It’s going to be a game-time decision. We’ll talk about it again tonight. We’ll talk about it again tomorrow. Obviously, it all depends on how he’s feeling, but it will be something that’s going to be a game-time decision anyway,” says Gentry.

Williamson left the Orlando bubble for an “emergency family matter” and returned to the bubble Friday.

He says that he feels fine, but the decision to play will ultimately be up to the team’s medical staff.

Williamson says, “”I think me and my team are going to look at what’s best for me and my future and being safe. But if you know me, I want to hoop. That’s just how I am. I’m never going to change. I’m going to want to hoop, it’s as simple as that.”

“I was gone for seven to eight days for an urgent family matter, then I had to sit in a room for four days. The NBA isn’t something you can usually just jump straight into, especially after something like that. So I think, like I said, me and my team are going to look to see what’s best and if I’m ready to go out there.”

The Pelicans play the Utah Jazz tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m.