Gentry: Pelicans will use several different lineups during first scrimmage

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Leading up to their first NBA action in months, Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry says that his team is looking forward to playing someone other than their own teammates.

The big questions surrounding the Pelicans is when Zion Williamson will return to the Orlando bubble, and what the gameplan is during his absence.

Zion left Orlando last week because of a family medical emergency.

Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.

Gentry says that the Pelicans are one of the deepest teams in the NBA and the guys towards the end of the rotation are going to have to play well in order for them to find success in Orlando.

In their first scrimmage tomorrow, Gentry says that the team will use several different lineups to gradually work players back into their normal minutes.

The Pelicans main focus will be on the defensive side of the ball, making sure that they can keep the Brooklyn Nets out of the lane and to improve their on-ball defense.

The Pelicans take on the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

