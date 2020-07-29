Gentry: medical staff evaluating Zion to make sure he is good to go Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Questions returning Zion Williamson’s status for the New Orleans Pelicans first seeding game on Thursday remain.

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry said on Tuesday that Zion did “light work” in practice, but did not take part in the team’s 5-on-5 workouts.

Gentry added that right now, the medical staff will be evaluating Zion to see if he will be good to go on Thursday.

Gentry said that deciding whether or not Zion will play is not a difficult decision, adding that the organization is not going to risk anything long term for the short term.

The Pelicans medical personnel ultimately have the final say on Zion’s return.

The Pelicans rookie has been away from the team since days before their first scrimmage on July 22nd.

Here is footage of Tuesday’s practice:

Another topic of discussion around the New Orleans Pelicans has been the development of their defense, allowing them to sweep their Orlando scrimmages and keep opposing offense in check.

Gentry says that the team is in constant communication with Assistant Coach Jeff Bzdelik to tweak the gameplan as the team sees fit with each and every scrimmage and that defense has been a point of focus for the team moving forward.

The Pelicans defensive efficiency was on display Monday night as they forced north of 20 turnovers in their 124-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gentry says that since entering the bubble “guys have been locked in” on the defensive side of the ball.

The Pelicans play the Utah Jazz Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.