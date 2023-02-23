Wells Bayou, left, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win he 107th running of the $1,000,000 Grade II Louisiana Derby…
Gentilly triple: Faucheaux trains three winners at Fair Grounds Thursday
Two-time defending champion trainer Ron Faucheaux wins three on Thursday, including the day’s fifth race allowance claimer with Rose Palace. It was the speedy gray filly’s second consecutive win and jockey Jose Luis Rodriguez was aboard.