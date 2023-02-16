METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Frank Gendusa, who coached St Martin’s to the school’s first-ever appearance in a state football semifinal, is stepping down as head football coach at the school.

Gendusa, who will celebrate his 71st birthday in April, will be replaced by assistant coach Kevin Dizer. Gendusa will remain as the school’s director of athletics.

“It was the right time for me,” said Gendusa. “The program is in good hands.”

“I will stay as A.D. for at least one more year,” Gendusa told WGNO Sports. “I will evaluate that on a year-to-year basis.”

In December, Gendusa was named Friday Night Football’s coach of the year, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Gendusa coached 44 years, including stops at Fort Worth Country Day in Texas, and at Isidore Newman school.

Gendusa was Eli Manning’s high school head coach.