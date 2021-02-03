Geaux Tigers, Go Cats! Hahnville and Destrehan hold signing day ceremonies

Hahnville high school held its signing day ceremony at the school Wednesday.

Usually this is a joint venture featuring Hahnville and Destrehan, at one St Charles Parish site. But, 2021 is different because of Covid 19. Both schools held on campus ceremonies.

Here’s the Hahnville signees:

Football: Jacoby Celestine, Wisconsin Lutheran University. Trey LeBranch, Mississippi College. And, Collin Zeringue to Delta State University.

Claudell Harris signed a basketball scholarship with Charleston Southern University.

And, Kevell Byrd signed a track scholarship with Dillard University.

At Destrehan, five signed in football.

Breylon Charles signed with Lamar. Dylan Gibbs signed as a preferred walk-on with LSU. Michael Jackson signed with Holmes Community College. Jaden Harding signed with Lamar. And, Tyler Morton signed with Nicholls.

Tyler Oubre signed a softball scholarship with Louisiana-Lafayette.

Nicholas Morrow signed a soccer scholarship with Young-Harris College.

And, Daniel Martinez signed a track and field scholarship with Dillard University.