BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football fans know how to party before their beloved Tigers take the field. A study ranked them as the most “hardcore” tailgaters in college football.

The college football season is weeks away from kicking off and fans are eager to get back in the stadiums to cheer on their team. One of the greatest traditions in college football is tailgating before the game.

A study from Crestline determined who the least and the most hardcore tailgaters in college football are from a score of 0-100.

LSU leads the charge of all college football teams as the “most” hardcore tailgaters with a score of 87.91.

The study used a variety of questions to determine what fans do at a typical tailgate such as what food and drinks are brought or how many people attend the tailgate.

The majority of football fans said that they tailgate for at least three games every year and most fans agreed that they would rather grill than go get food, according to the study.

College football teams with the most “hardcore” tailgaters

See who made the list:

LSU, tailgating score: 87.91 Tennessee, tailgating score: 82.60 Texas, tailgating score: 80.12 Texas A&M, tailgating score: 80.12 Alabama, tailgating score: 79.69 Penn State, tailgating score: 79.61 Oregon, tailgating score: 77.68 Ohio State, tailgating score: 76.61 Notre Dame, tailgating score: 76.47 UCLA, tailgating score: 75.81 Georgia, tailgating score: 74.80 Wisconsin, tailgating score: 74.23 Michigan, tailgating score: 73.55

