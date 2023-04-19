BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than 80 LSU athletes with NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals now have an official website for fans to purchase licensed NIL merchandise.

According to a release, the site, Tigers NIL Store launched Tuesday, April 18 and is powered by Campus Ink. The store is among other NIL networks for universities such as Purdue, Penn State, Duke, Iowa State, and many more.

The store features merchandise where fans can shop confidently to support their favorite athletes from all sports, men’s and women’s. All apparel has been licensed by LSU.

“We want to help every LSU athlete!” the website’s homepage states.

Viewers can find merchandise from Angel Reese, Joshua Williams, Flau’jae Johnson, Kai Rivers, and more. Visit the store here.

