BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Marcus Spears joined Geaux Nation Sports Director Brian Holland to talk about everything from his new title as Chief Fry Officer of Louisiana Fish Fry products, to tailgating, to LSU Football expectations for 2023.

Not only was the Big Swagu a former LSU All-American & NFL’er, he also played his high school football and basketball right here in Baton Rouge — as a Southern Lab Kitten.

As one of the greatest defensive players to ever play at LSU, Brian Holland asked him about someone else who could play at the next level: Maason Smith.

LSU’s first game is Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando, Florida.

Click the video for the full interview, as well as where you can find more information on Louisiana Fish Fry products & recipes.