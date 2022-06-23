The Houston Rockets selected LSU Sophomore Forward Tari Eason with the 17th overall pick in the 1st Round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Eason averaged 16.9 points in 24 minutes per game with the Tigers this past season.

The Rockets previously picked Jabari Smith Jr — a consensus All-American in his Freshman year — from Auburn.

His elite defense & finishing at the rim vaulted the former Tiger up NBA Draft boards in the evaluation process.

The California native averaged just under 2 steals per game as well.

The pick gives LSU back-to-back years of first round draft picks (Cam Thomas to Brooklyn in 2021).

Eason was voted a First Team All-SEC selection and 6th Man of the Year in his lone season with LSU.

Keep it on Louisiana Geaux Nation at 10pm on NBC Local 33 for more on the big night for Eason & the Tigers.