LSU interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry answered questions from local and national Media on Thursday about former head coach Will Wade’s departure, his team operating under a ‘dark cloud’ the past few seasons, and how he’d handling the limelight.

Nickelberry says he’s responded to the adversity ‘much like a Father’ would, shifting the focus to his players.

“We’re going to play for those letters, those three letters on the front of my jerseys,” said Nickelberry. “We playing for what’s on a chest, we’re playing for LSU.”

The Tigers are set to tip off at 6:20pm vs Iowa State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

