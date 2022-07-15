BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Track and Field’s Lisa Gunnarsson was selected by the NCAA as a nominee for the 2022 Woman of the Year award.

The two-time NCAA champion broke the school record for the pole vault earlier this year, and she recently concluded her LSU career with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes across all three NCAA divisions. For 32 years, this program has honored the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership of outstanding female college athletes.

It is not the first distinction that Gunnarsson, a graduate in mechanical engineering, has received for her efforts this year, as she was recently named to CoSIDA’s Academic All-America First Team.

Gunnarsson will continue her action-packed summer on Sunday, July 15, as she represents Sweden in the pole vault at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore. She is scheduled to compete at 7:20 p.m. CT.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)