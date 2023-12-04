BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Record-setting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels – the most dynamic and explosive player in college football – has been named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college sports, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced on Monday.

Daniels is joined on the list of finalists by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The winner of the 89th Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Daniels, along with the other finalists, will travel to New York City later this week where the winner will be announced during a ceremony from the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Columbus Circle.

Daniels, a native of San Bernadino, Calif., who is in second year at LSU after three years as the starting quarterback at Arizona State, is looking to join Joe Burrow in 2019 and the late Billy Cannon in 1959 as the school’s third winner of the Heisman Trophy. Burrow won in 2019 in record-setting fashion, winning by the largest margin of victory (1,846-point margin) in the history of the award.

Cannon, a two-way star for the Tigers, claimed the award in 1959, becoming LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Cannon finished third in the balloting in 1958. LSU’s other top five finishers for the Heisman Trophy include halfback Jerry Stovall in 1962 (runner-up), quarterback Bert Jones in 1972 (fourth) and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu in 2011 (fifth).

Daniels becomes LSU’s third “Heisman finalist” – joining Burrow in 2019 and Mathieu in 2011 – since the organization began recognizing finalists for the award in 1982. Prior to 1982, only the winner of the Heisman Trophy was invited to New York for the award ceremony.

Daniels’ 2023 season was nothing short of remarkable as he leads the nation in nearly every offensive category dedicated to a quarterback. He’s first in total offense (412.2), passing TDs (40), TDs responsible for (50), yards per pass attempt (11.7), yards per play (10.71), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134). His passer efficiency rating of 208.01 is the highest in FBS history.

His 412.2 yards of total offense is nearly 75 yards per game than the next closest player – Nix at Oregon with 338.1 per game. In addition, his 50 TDs accounted for are more touchdowns than 83 FBS teams have scored this year, while his 412.2 total yards per game is a higher average than 85 teams.

Daniels ranks No. 3 in passing yards (3,812) and passing yards per game (317.7). He completed 236-of-327 passes with only four interceptions. He’s also been responsible for 88 plays or 20 or more yards, the most of any player in college football.

Against Florida, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in a game when he tallied 234 yards on the ground and 372 through the air in the 52-35 victory. He led an LSU offense that racked up 701 total yards against the Gators, the most ever given up by a Florida team.

A week later against Georgia State, Daniels tied Burrow’s school record with eight touchdowns (6 passing, 2 rushing) in the 56-14 win over the Panthers.

In the regular-season finale against Texas A&M, Daniels threw three fourth quarter touchdown passes and in doing so, become only the fifth player in SEC history to account for 50 TDs in a season. He joined Burrow (63), Tim Tebow (55), Cam Newton (51) and Bryce Young (50) – all Heisman Trophy winners – on the list.

This year, Daniels joined former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as the only players in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 3,500 yards in a season. Daniels is the only player in FBS history with 12,000 career passing yards and 3,000 career rushing yards.

Daniels, the five-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week in 2023, has directed the nation’s most explosive offense this season. The Tigers lead the nation in scoring (46.4), yards per game (547.8), yards per play (8.5), and third-down conversion rate (56.7 percent).

The Tigers are the only FBS team to average 200 rushing yards (No. 8 at 213.5) and 300 passing yards (No. 4 at 334.3) per game and LSU is the only team to rank in the Top 10 nationally in both categories. LSU has topped 40-point and 500-yard mark nine times this year.

Daniels, the winner of the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, is also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp National Player of the Year honor.

LSU’s Highest Heisman Trophy Finishes (Top 10 Only)

1st – 2019 Joe Burrow, quarterback (2,608 points)

1st – 1959 Billy Cannon, halfback (1,929 points)

2nd – 1962 Jerry Stovall, halfback (618 points) – lost by 79 points

3rd – 1958 Billy Cannon, halfback (975 points)

4th – 1972 Bert Jones, quarterback (351 points)

5th – 2011 Tyrann Mathieu, safety (327 points)

5th – 1978 Charles Alexander, running back (282 points)

6th – 2015 Leonard Fournette, running Back (110 points)

9th – 2007 Glenn Dorsey, defensive tackle (30 points)

9th – 1977 Charles Alexander, running back (54 points)

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).

