BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU women’s basketball guard Alexis Morris announced Tuesday she is entering the WNBA draft.

“All Glory to God, and a special thank you to my family, the LSU Women’s Basketball coaching staff, and to our amazing fan base,” said Morris on Twitter. “Excited for the next chapter!”

In her announcement, she thanks LSU, the coaching staff, her teammates and the fans.

Click here to read her full statement.

The LSU Lady Tigers and the Baton Rouge community are celebrating after the team took home its first NCAA Championship trophy. A parade is set for Wednesday, April 5 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories