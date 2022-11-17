BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Who’s on the team?

“Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings) and Bossier City, Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams, a 6-0 guard out of Parkway High School,” according to LSU Women’s Basketball. “LSU has also signed teammates at The Webb School in Tennessee and natives of The Bronx, New York, Aalyah Del Rosario and Angelica Velez. Del Rosario, a 6-5 forward, is considered the top post player in the country and is tabbed the No. 4 player overall by Just Women’s Sports. Velez is a four-star guard that is rated as the No. 21 player in the country by Prospects Nation. The Tigers also landed Janae Kent out of Oak Forrest, Illinois, Dan Olson’s No. 58 player in the class.”

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete,” said Coach Mulkey. “Being from North Louisiana, Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger. Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her the top player in the country. LSU fans you are in for a treat.”

Mulkey was named AP Coach of the Year in March of this year — her third time receiving the honor.

