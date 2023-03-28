BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Women’s Basketball team is set to face off against Virginia Tech in the Final Four this week.

The Lady Tigers will be headed to the Final Four for the first time in 15 years after defeating Miami on Sunday evening, 54-42. It will be the team’s sixth appearance at the Final Four.

The much-anticipated matchup is set for 6 p.m. CT Friday, March 31 in Dallas. Click here to get tickets for the game. Catch the game on the ESPN TV channel, stream on ESPN+ or listen to the LSU Radio Broadcast.

Head coach Kim Mulkey tweeted the following Monday evening as hype builds ahead of the game.

“As a coach, my greatest joy comes from watching my family, players and coaches celebrate these victories! So glad to have each and every one of them along for the ride! Your LSU Tigers are FINAL FOUR BOUND!”

Fans have a chance to say good luck and ‘Geaux Tigers’ to the team as they leave Baton Rouge for Texas. The sendoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 28 at the South Pad of the PMAC between the stadium’s ramps, LSU Athletics officials said. Parking will be available in lot 404.

As the state of Louisiana gears up to cheer on the Lady Tigers, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin declares Friday, March 31 as “LSU Women’s Basketball Day.”

“The LSU women’s basketball team has had an incredible run, led by Coach Kim Mulkey and an amazing roster of players,” Ardoin said. “I encourage all Louisianans to wear purple and gold this Friday, March 31 to show their support for the Lady Tigers as they look to make it to the national championship game on Sunday.”

If the Lady Tigers advance Friday, the Championship game will be on WGNO/ABC Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with a pre-game special at 1:30 p.m.

