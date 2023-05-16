ORLANDO (BRPROUD) — LSU football’s season opener game against Florida State in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 is slated to air on WGNO and ABC.

This will be the second year in a row that LSU will open the season on a Sunday night against Florida State. Florida State won the opener in 2022 at the Superdome, holding off a furious LSU comeback. The Seminoles won 24-23, after blocking an LSU extra-point attempt with no time left on the clock.

LSU had pulled to within one on a 2-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Jaray Jenkins on the final play of regulation.

Ed Daniels analysis: This will be a battle of two likely top-10-ranked teams. But, Florida State will run into a different LSU team a year later. Later in the 2022 season, Jayden Daniels became one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the country, leading LSU to a 10-4 record, and the SEC West title. LSU has recruited well, and added some critical pieces in the transfer portal. The Tigers expect to contend for one of four spots in the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Kickoff for the September game will be at 6:30 p.m. CT. right here on WGNO. Click here to see the 2023 LSU football schedule.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories