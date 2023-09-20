NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — She is the grandmother. “Maw Maw” to LSU football player and her grandson, Greg Brooks Jr. On the phone, she says her grandson is in the hospital, recovering after brain surgery.

On Monday, coach Brian Kelly announced that Brooks would be out indefinitely following a “medical emergency.”

Kelly said he could not go into detail about Brooks’ condition out of respect for his family’s privacy. It also is potentially a violation of federal law for LSU to disclose certain medical information about players without their consent.

“I don’t have a lot that I can report on Greg,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to speak on the family’s behalf.”

Brooks is from the New Orleans area and played three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to LSU in 2022. He started 13 games for the Tigers last season, when he intercepted two passes to go with a sack, a forced fumble and three tackles for losses. He finished that season with five passes defended and 66 solo or assisted tackles.

Brooks also played in the first two games this season and was in on eight tackles before leaving the team late last week.

Brooks’ MawMaw says she is praying for him, and she welcomes your prayers.

Here is a moment she shared with WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood before Greg Brooks, Jr. started to play for his dream team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

