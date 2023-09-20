BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Greg Brooks, Jr. underwent emergency surgery for a large brain tumor on Friday, Sept. 15, according to a statement released by his family.

The family said in the statement that a mass was removed, and they are waiting for results from a biopsy.

Brooks’ family gave thanks and asked for prayers. You can read the full statement below:

“We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities. This means the world to us at this difficult time. Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle. His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”

LSU Football made a post on Facebook that said, “All Love For 3 💛.”

Former LSU special teams coordinator, Brian Polian, said in a tweet, “Greg Brooks is a wonderful human being and teammate and a great football player. We are praying for him to have a speedy and complete recovery.”

In his time at LSU, Brooks has 74 tackles, 1 sack and two interceptions.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts