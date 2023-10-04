NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The family of LSU safety Greg Brooks is asking for the public to keep the athlete in their prayers following his diagnosis of a rare brain cancer.

LSU Football made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Oct. 4. It said Brooks has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma.

A Greg Brooks Victory Fund support fund has been created by the Tiger Athletic Foundation to help cover costs in Brooks’ recovery.

Those wishing to contribute to Brooks’ treatment can visit the LSU sports website.

The Brooks family released the following statement on Brooks’ diagnosis:

Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all. He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please to continue to keep No. 3 and our entire family, in your prayers. The Brooks Family

