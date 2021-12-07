LSU QB Max Johnson enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson tweeted on Tuesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.
This was unexpected as the 6’5 quarterback finishes up his second year of football at LSU. Johnson has 2,815 yards of total offense, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions this season.
Johnson’s announcement was made shortly after Brian Kelly was announced as head coach of LSU football program on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
A new head coach comes with other hires. Kelly brought in Frank Wilson as an associate head coach, who resigned from McNeese State. Kelly is also expected to bring in strength and conditioning coordinator Jacob Flint, and possibly special teams coordinator Brian Polian from Notre Dame.